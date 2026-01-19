Lithos Villas Unveils Exclusive Collection Of Luxury Cyprus Villas For 2026 Season

MENAFN - GetNews) Premier villa rental specialist in Paphos offers bespoke Mediterranean getaways with private pools, stunning sea views, and contemporary luxury across exclusive Peyia estate







PAPHOS, CYPRUS - 19th January, 2026 - Lithos Villas, a distinguished provider of luxury villa rentals in Cyprus, announces its exclusive collection of premium holiday properties for the 2026 season. Located on a private estate in the picturesque village of Peyia near Coral Bay, Lithos Villas offers discerning travellers an unparalleled Mediterranean escape combining contemporary luxury with authentic Cypriot charm.

Perched on a secluded hillside with sweeping views towards the azure Mediterranean Sea, the Lithos Villas estate features a carefully curated portfolio of eleven luxury properties. Each villa has been meticulously designed to blend rustic elegance with modern sophistication, featuring natural wood and stone elements alongside contemporary furnishings and state-of-the-art amenities.

Signature Properties and Bespoke Features

The Lithos Villas collection ranges from intimate retreats to expansive family estates. The flagship Villa Euphoria, the estate's most prestigious property, offers an extraordinary luxury experience with premium amenities and exceptional design. Ocean Blue, Elea Silver, and Golden Shore provide stunning sea views and contemporary comfort, while White Pearl and Villa Palati offer sophisticated spaces perfect for families and groups.

Each self-catering villa comes fully equipped with modern conveniences including complimentary WiFi, private swimming pools, sun loungers, and comprehensive kitchen facilities. Properties feature distinctive characteristics such as infinity pools with uninterrupted Mediterranean vistas, al-fresco dining areas with traditional Cypriot fireplaces, outdoor jacuzzis ideal for stargazing, indoor saunas, and romantic free-standing bathtubs positioned to capture panoramic views.

Prime Location in Paphos Region

The strategic location near Coral Bay provides guests with easy access to Cyprus's most celebrated attractions. The estate sits within easy reach of beautiful sandy beaches and sea caves, the protected Akamas Peninsula with its remarkable biodiversity, and the scenic Troodos Mountains featuring waterfalls and nature trails. The region's rich history, evident in archaeological sites and UNESCO World Heritage locations, offers cultural enrichment alongside natural beauty.

Exceptional Service and Guest Satisfaction

Lithos Villas has earned outstanding reviews from international guests, with particular praise for the responsive hospitality, immaculate property maintenance, and thoughtful touches that enhance the guest experience.

Wedding Villas and Special Occasions

Beyond holiday rentals, Lithos Villas specialises in providing exceptional venues for destination weddings and celebrations. The estate's romantic settings, combined with stunning Mediterranean backdrops and sophisticated facilities, create unforgettable settings for life's most important moments. The properties' spacious outdoor areas, infinity pools, and panoramic terraces offer versatile spaces for ceremonies and receptions.

The Lithos Villas Difference

What distinguishes Lithos Villas in the competitive Cyprus holiday market:

. Exclusive private estate location ensuring tranquility and privacy

. Bespoke villa features combining rustic Mediterranean charm with contemporary luxury

. Comprehensive property amenities including private pools and modern conveniences

. Strategic location near Coral Bay with access to beaches, nature, and cultural sites

. Exceptional hospitality with personalised service and local expertise

. Outstanding guest reviews across international booking platforms

Booking and Availability for 2026

The 2026 season is now open for bookings, with properties available for weekly rentals and extended stays, with all villas offering exceptional value for the luxury experience provided. Early booking is recommended to secure preferred dates, particularly during peak summer months and the popular wedding season.

Lithos Villas welcomes enquiries from holidaymakers, wedding planners, and event organisers seeking an authentic Cypriot luxury experience. The team provides comprehensive support throughout the booking process and offers detailed local knowledge to help guests maximise their Cyprus adventure.

About Lithos Villas

Lithos Villas is a premier provider of luxury villa rentals in Paphos, Cyprus, specialising in exclusive self-catering properties on a private estate in Peyia near Coral Bay. Each villa combines contemporary comfort with traditional Cypriot character, featuring private pools, stunning Mediterranean views, and comprehensive modern amenities. The company serves international guests seeking authentic luxury experiences and provides specialist wedding villa services for destination celebrations. With a commitment to exceptional hospitality and meticulous property standards, Lithos Villas has established itself as a distinguished name in Cyprus holiday accommodation.

For media enquiries, bookings, or further information:

Lithos Villas

Foivou 14, Coral Bay

Paphos, 8560PO Box 64480, Paphos 8075, Cyprus

Tel: +357 99 620610

Tel 2: +357 99 260257

Email:...

Web: