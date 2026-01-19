PNW Demolition Completes 30Th Pool Demolition Project In Snohomish County, Washington

MENAFN - GetNews)



PNW Demolition has completed its 30th residential pool demolition project in Snohomish County, marking a milestone for the locally operated demolition contractor and reflecting a growing shift among homeowners toward removing unused or aging in-ground pools.

As property owners across Snohomish County reassess long-term maintenance costs, safety concerns, and how they use their outdoor space, pool demolition has become an increasingly common choice. Older pools often require ongoing repairs, higher insurance considerations, and regular upkeep that many homeowners no longer find practical.

PNW Demolition's 30th completed pool demolition & removal highlights both consistent demand and the company's experience handling residential demolition projects within the county's specific conditions and regulations.

“In many cases, homeowners are not looking to replace their pool, they want their yard back,” said a representative from PNW Demolition.“Pool demolition allows them to reclaim usable space and reduce long-term property expenses.”

Pool demolition is a multi-step process that goes beyond breaking up concrete. Projects typically involve draining and dismantling the pool structure, managing concrete and rebar disposal, addressing drainage needs, and properly backfilling and compacting soil to support future use of the space. Snohomish County's soil conditions and rainfall patterns make proper execution especially important to prevent settling or drainage issues after removal.

PNW Demolition has completed pool demolition projects across a wide range of residential properties in Snohomish County, from smaller backyard pools to larger in-ground installations. Each project requires careful planning based on site access, surrounding structures, and the homeowner's plans for the space once demolition is complete.

Homeowners commonly convert former pool areas into lawns, gardens, patios, or open outdoor living spaces. In some cases, pool removal is part of a larger property improvement plan, including landscaping upgrades or preparation for future construction.

The completion of 30 pool demolition projects also reflects broader trends within residential construction and property management. As families change and housing needs evolve, many homeowners are choosing lower-maintenance outdoor environments that align with long-term living plans rather than seasonal amenities.

Industry professionals note that pool demolition has become more common as repair costs for older pools increase and replacement parts become harder to source. For many homeowners, removal is a more predictable and cost-controlled option compared to ongoing repairs.

Looking ahead, PNW Demolition expects continued demand for residential demolition services tied to property updates and outdoor space optimization. Pool removal is increasingly viewed as a strategic property decision rather than a last resort.

“This milestone is not about a single project,” Steve at PNW Demolition added.“It represents repeated trust from local homeowners and a clear pattern in how people are choosing to use their property.”

PNW Demolition serves Snohomish County and surrounding areas like Seattle, providing residential demolition services that include pool removal, concrete demolition, and site preparation. The company works closely with homeowners to assess project scope, timelines, and site conditions before demolition begins.

For homeowners considering pool removal, early planning and working with experienced local contractors can help avoid common issues related to drainage, soil stability, and future land use.