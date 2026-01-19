403
GBP/USD Forex Signal 19/01: Falling Wedge Forms (Chart)
Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3565. Add a stop-loss at 1.3285. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3285. Add a stop-loss at 1.3565.
If these estimates are accurate, it means that the BoE will be hesitant to cut interest rates in the coming meetings as inflation has remained above the 2% target for years.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has pulled back in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 1.3565 to the current 1.3380.It has moved below the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level and the 25-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).On the positive side, the pair has formed a falling wedge pattern, which is made up of two descending and converging trendlines.This wedge formed after the pair surged from a low of 1.3015 in November to a high of 1.3565. As such, this pullback is part of the formation of a bullish flag pattern.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where it rebounds in the coming days, potentially to the year-to-date high of 1.3565.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
