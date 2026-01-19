Brazil & Nigeria Emerge As Key Growth Markets For Indian Pharma Exports

MENAFN - KNN India)Brazil and Nigeria are emerging as key export destinations for Indian pharmaceutical companies amid global economic uncertainty, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Rising Exports to Emerging Markets

Nigeria was among the fastest-growing destinations during the first eight months of the current financial year, adding USD 179 million in exports and contributing over 14 per cent to total export growth. Brazil also recorded an increase of nearly USD 100 million in pharmaceutical exports during April–November FY26.

“These markets reflect rising healthcare access, expanding public procurement and growing reliance on Indian generics, reinforcing India's role as a preferred supplier to high-growth, demand-intensive regions,” a commerce ministry official said, reported PTI.

Overall Export Growth

India's pharmaceutical exports rose 6.5 per cent to USD 20.48 billion during April–November 2025–26. The data showed a broadening demand base across regions, which officials said has helped strengthen the stability of India's pharmaceutical export basket.

US Remains Top Destination

The United States continued to be the single largest market, accounting for over 31 per cent of India's pharmaceutical exports during April–November 2025.

Alongside the US, countries such as France, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany and South Africa recorded steady growth, collectively supporting export expansion while maintaining stable market shares.

European Integration Deepens

The Netherlands added more than USD 58 million in pharmaceutical exports during the period, reflecting India's increasing integration into European distribution networks.

This combination of large-scale markets and diversified secondary destinations points to a balanced export structure, with growth supported by both mature healthcare systems and fast-expanding emerging economies, the official said.

