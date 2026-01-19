Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil & Nigeria Emerge As Key Growth Markets For Indian Pharma Exports

Brazil & Nigeria Emerge As Key Growth Markets For Indian Pharma Exports


2026-01-19 02:07:59
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN) Brazil and Nigeria are emerging as key export destinations for Indian pharmaceutical companies amid global economic uncertainty, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Rising Exports to Emerging Markets

Nigeria was among the fastest-growing destinations during the first eight months of the current financial year, adding USD 179 million in exports and contributing over 14 per cent to total export growth. Brazil also recorded an increase of nearly USD 100 million in pharmaceutical exports during April–November FY26.

“These markets reflect rising healthcare access, expanding public procurement and growing reliance on Indian generics, reinforcing India's role as a preferred supplier to high-growth, demand-intensive regions,” a commerce ministry official said, reported PTI.

Overall Export Growth

India's pharmaceutical exports rose 6.5 per cent to USD 20.48 billion during April–November 2025–26. The data showed a broadening demand base across regions, which officials said has helped strengthen the stability of India's pharmaceutical export basket.

US Remains Top Destination

The United States continued to be the single largest market, accounting for over 31 per cent of India's pharmaceutical exports during April–November 2025.

Alongside the US, countries such as France, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany and South Africa recorded steady growth, collectively supporting export expansion while maintaining stable market shares.

European Integration Deepens

The Netherlands added more than USD 58 million in pharmaceutical exports during the period, reflecting India's increasing integration into European distribution networks.

This combination of large-scale markets and diversified secondary destinations points to a balanced export structure, with growth supported by both mature healthcare systems and fast-expanding emerging economies, the official said.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN19012026000155011030ID1110620416



KNN India

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search