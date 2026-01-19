Nissan Of Arabian Automobiles Launches“New Year. New Drive.” Value Campaign To Start 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, January, 2026 – Nissan of Arabian Automobiles, the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive Nissan distributor in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has launched its start-of-year campaign under the theme“New Year. New Drive.”, offering savings of up to AED 50,000 across selected passenger vehicles.

The campaign reflects Nissan of Arabian Automobiles' focus on starting the year with clear, accessible value, supported by long-term ownership reassurance and the confidence of purchasing directly from the official dealer network.

The retail offer also extends across Nissan's wider passenger line-up, including Magnite, Kicks, Altima, X-Trail, X-Terra, Pathfinder, and Nissan Z, addressing a broad range of lifestyle, family, and performance needs, with savings of up to AED 50,000 available on selected models.

At the forefront of the campaign is the Nissan Patrol range, including Patrol, Patrol PRO-4X, and Patrol NISMO, reinforcing its position as Nissan's flagship SUV in the UAE. As part of the start-of-year offering, customers can benefit from savings of up to AED 20,000 on selected Patrol variants, highlighting the model's continued leadership across power, comfort, and all-terrain capability.

All eligible retail vehicles are supported by five years Nissan warranty and five years roadside assistance, reinforcing peace of mind and long-term ownership confidence from the moment customers drive away.

In parallel, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles is extending its start-of-year momentum to business customers through“New Year. New Fleet.”, offering five years of service, five years of warranty, and five years of roadside assistance on selected fleet and commercial models. Fleet customers also benefit from comprehensive ownership packages designed to support operational efficiency and cost predictability.

By bringing both retail and fleet offers under one unified start-of-year campaign, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles continues to support individual and business customers with practical value, trusted ownership, and solutions aligned with the realities of mobility in the UAE.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50 years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and the exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Guided by a legacy of quality and care, the company remains committed to customer experience, strengthening its position as a trusted automotive partner in the UAE.

AAC has been widely recognized for operational excellence and a progressive approach to innovation. In 2017, it became the first automotive company in the UAE to receive the Dubai Quality Gold Award from Dubai Economy, and has since added the Dubai Chambers ESG Label to its credentials. The company has earned gold-standard dealership awards from Nissan and INFINITI, including 21 Global Nissan Aftersales Awards and the Nissan Global Award 2025 for overall excellence. Its work in ESG, digital transformation and marketing has also been acknowledged by leading regional and international bodies, including PRCA MENA, MENA Digital Awards, Dubai Lynx, MEPRA, Inc. Arabia and Entrepreneur Middle East.



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 3 INFINITI and 2 Renault

Service centers: 10 Nissan, 3 INFINITI and 2 Renault

12 spare parts centers

Central Logistics Center at Dubai Industrial City Arabian Automobiles Company is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.

Across its Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: