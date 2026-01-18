UAE Fatwa Council Announces January 19 As End Of Rajab 1447 AH

The UAE Fatwa Council on Sunday announced that Monday (January 19) marks the end of the Islamic month of Rajab 1447 AH.

This announcement comes after reviewing scientific data on the crescent moon in coordination with the country's specialised astronomical authorities.

Recommended For You Power outage halts Tokyo train lines after fire reports, disrupting travel for thousands

This means that Tuesday (January 20) will be observed as the first day of Shaban 1447 A.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the Islamic calendar, Shaban is the month that precedes Ramadan. For Muslims around the world, this is the time to prepare for the holy month, during which the faithful will fast from dawn to dusk.

When will Ramadan 2026 start?

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban, official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.

This means that Ramadan 2026 will start either on Wednesday, February 18 or Thursday, February 19. This year, astronomical calculations suggest Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the likely first day of Ramadan, but this still depends on moon-sighting.

The end of the holy month will bring the UAE's first long weekend of the year, as residents mark Eid Al Fitr - the Islamic festival that celebrates the completion of fasting.