HE Ali Al Thawadi Appointed As Qatar's Representative On Gaza Executive Board

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar continues to play an active role in regional peace efforts, including in relation to the mediation between Israel and Hamas, working with international partners to de-escalate tensions and promote lasting peace.

In this context, His Excellency Ali Al Thawadi, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office for strategic affairs, has been appointed to represent the State of Qatar on the Gaza Executive Board, supporting international efforts for effective governance and long-term, sustainable peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza.

His Excellency has been a key figure and effective facilitator in Qatar's mediation efforts, engaging in sustained dialogue with Israel, Hamas, and mediation partners to secure the release of several hostages held by Hamas, negotiate much needed aid to Palestinians, and to negotiate ceasefire agreements.

His Excellency has also played a central role in Qatar's contribution to President Trump's 20-point plan to end the war.

With this appointment, His Excellency Al Thawadi will continue, on behalf of the State of Qatar, to support the ongoing peace process through the Gaza Executive Board and other international initiatives