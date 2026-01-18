Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Protest Death Toll Reaches 5,000, International Media Reports


2026-01-18 08:06:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The death toll from large-scale protests in Iran has reached 5,000, including around 500 members of the security forces, according to an unnamed Iranian official, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The official confirmed the figure, stating that Iranian authorities have verified the deaths linked to the protests. The official accused“terrorists and armed insurgents” of killing innocent Iranian civilians during the unrest.

According to the source, some of the most severe clashes and the highest number of fatalities were recorded in northwestern Iran, where separatist groups are said to be active.

Meanwhile, the HRANA human rights group reported on Saturday that the number of those killed stood at 3,308. HRANA also stated that more than 24,000 people have been detained in connection with the protests.

The sharply differing figures highlight ongoing discrepancies between official accounts and independent human rights assessments regarding the scale and consequences of the unrest in Iran.

