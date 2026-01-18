Arabian Heritage Motors Debuts World's Largest EXEED Showroom In Riyadh



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia –January 2026: Arabian Heritage Motors by Al Ghurair has opened the largest EXEED showroom in the world in Riyadh. The new site brings together sales, after-sales services, and customer engagement into a single, seamless experience, strengthening long-term operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The launch was announced during a launch event hosted in Riyadh recently, attended by John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, alongside senior executives from the company, Arabian Heritage Motors, and Chery International Group, as well as government stakeholders, media, and industry leaders. The milestone marks a key step in EXEED's journey in the Kingdom and reflects rising demand for premium mobility offerings.

The decision to base this expansion in Riyadh reflects the Kingdom's accelerating mobility transformation and the role of Saudi Vision 2030 in attracting high-value industrial and technological investment. Operational readiness, strength of local partnerships, and sustained growth momentum made the capital the natural choice. Spanning 5,000 square meters, the flagship is designed to support the complete ownership journey, and a fully integrated on-site service centre. The facility also has a training centre able to deliver brand specific skills for technical and non-technical team members.

In his opening remarks, John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, said:“Saudi Arabia is central to how we see the region developing and where we want to build for the years ahead. This is a young, fast-evolving market with rising expectations, and customers will judge brands on consistency and after-sales support. We are approaching the Kingdom with a long-term mindset, investing in capability and standards from the outset. That is how you earn trust in demanding environments, and that is the benchmark we are setting in Riyadh.”

Oscar Rivoli, CEO Motors, Al Ghurair Mobility, said:“Our expansion into Saudi Arabia is driven by confidence in its role in shaping the region's mobility landscape. With the largest passenger car market in the GCC, and a young population, where around 71% are under the age of 35, expectations around ownership and service are evolving quickly. Our approach draws on a long-standing legacy and partnership-led growth, with sustainability at its core. It was developed in the United Arab Emirates, and we are now bringing it into Saudi Arabia as a priority market. The aim is to deliver a premium experience supported by high-standard after-sales support and trust earned through consistent performance, enabled by the operational depth and infrastructure we have built over decades.”

Kyle Chen, Country Director of EXEED, said:“Riyadh is a strategic choice for this flagship and reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia's investment environment. Saudi Vision 2030, particularly its focus on innovation and the advancement of industrial ecosystems, aligns closely with our measured, sustainable approach to expansion. As a premium brand under the Chery International Group, EXEED is built on a strong global foundation. In 2025 alone, the Group exported more than 1.3 million vehicles to over 120 countries and regions. The new site will support the next phase of our growth in Saudi Arabia, backed by local partnerships and a clear understanding of market needs.”

EXEED is part of the wider Chery ecosystem, which has a broad international footprint and employs more than 80,000 professionals. The brand is present in 22 markets through 157 showrooms globally, with a portfolio of six models. In December 2024, Chery International opened a regional spare parts warehouse in Jebel Ali, Dubai, serving Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC. Spanning 12,000 square metres and holding 20,000+ readily available spare parts, the facility was built to reduce lead times and improve after-sales response for customers in the Kingdom.