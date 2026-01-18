Qatar Charity Delivers Urgent Cholera Response In Yemen

Qatar Charity has completed an urgent three-month humanitarian intervention in Yemen, supplying essential medicines, IV fluids, and medical consumables amid a fast-spreading cholera outbreak. The project supported 13 health facilities across Hudaydah, Hajjah, Taiz, and Aden, reaching around 48,000 people, including displaced families and host communities.

The intervention came after an urgent appeal from local health offices following the registration of more than 253,000 suspected cholera cases and 672 deaths in 2024, alongside rising measles, diphtheria, and dengue infections. Field data from the first half of 2025 recorded thousands of new cases across the targeted governorates.

Dr Fouad al-Haddad, director general of the Republican Hospital in Taiz, said the support provided crucial relief for the facility, the city's primary referral centre for acute watery diarrhoea cases. He praised Qatar Charity and Qatar's donors for their timely assistance.

Similarly, Dr Sami al-Sharabi, director of the Yemeni Swedish Hospital for Mother and Child in Taiz, confirmed that life-saving medicines delivered through the project enabled the team to treat vulnerable children at a critical time. He called for continued assistance in light of the pressing needs.

Among the beneficiaries was the mother of a child, Abdullah, who expressed deep gratitude, noting that the medicines arrived just as she was unable to afford treatment, saving her son's life and offering hope to thousands of families.