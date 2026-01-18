Amir Affirms He Discussed With Canada's Prime Minister Ways To Advance Commercial, Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that he discussed with Prime Minister of Canada HE Dr. Mark Carney, avenues for advancing commercial and economic cooperation between the State of Qatar and Canada.

His Highness added that they discussed the shared aspirations toward expanding mutual investment opportunities, thereby reinforcing the bilateral strategic partnership in critical fields, as well as regional and global developments and the two nations' efforts in this regard.