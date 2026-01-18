Critical Infrastructure In Kyiv Region Is Supplied With Backup Power Sources Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated this on Facebook, following a visit to the region.

"Critical infrastructure of the Kyiv region is supplied with backup power sources. Buildings with electric heating are connected to high-capacity generators. Thirty-six mobile boiler units are also connected," Svyrydenko wrote.

She noted that to support residents, 456 Points of Resilience have been deployed across the region, and Resilience Railcars operated by Ukrzaliznytsia are in service.

"We spoke with representatives of Kyiv region businesses about their work under emergency conditions in the energy sector. More than fifty such installations are operating in the Kyiv region. The government provides full support for connecting cogeneration units. To this end, we have launched a single window for business requests to connect installations on the 'Pulse' platform," Svyrydenko added.

As reported earlier, in those districts of Kyiv where the power supply situation is currently the most difficult, the State Emergency Service is connecting high-capacity generators.