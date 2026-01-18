403
UK insists Greenland’s future should be decided by its people
(MENAFN) The UK government has reiterated that the decision over Greenland’s future rests with its own people, as stated by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. She criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose tariffs on the UK and other European nations as “deeply unhelpful and counterproductive,” emphasizing the need for a more measured discussion with the White House.
Speaking on a Sunday programme, Nandy said, “The future of Greenland is a matter for the people of Greenland and the people of the kingdom of Denmark.” She added that the UK prime minister had not yet spoken to Trump since the announcement of the plan but hoped to do so “at the earliest opportunity.”
Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer also condemned the proposal as “completely wrong” and indicated that his government would engage directly with the US administration on the matter.
In recent weeks, the White House has intensified calls for the United States to take control of the autonomous Danish territory, which Trump has described as vital for national security, without ruling out the use of force. The plan includes a 10% tariff on goods from several European countries starting February 1, potentially rising to 25%, until an agreement is reached for a US takeover of Greenland.
Nandy noted that Trump often expresses strong opinions initially but then encourages dialogue. She said, “He welcomes difference of opinion... and what often happens is a negotiation.” When asked if she expected the US to back down on the tariffs, she emphasized the seriousness of the issue and the need for a “far more adult debate” rather than threats.
She concluded, “The one thing that we won't do is compromise on our position” that Greenland’s future should be decided by its own people.
