403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Files Lawsuits Against Six Firms Over Sumatra Floods
(MENAFN) Indonesia's Environment Ministry launched legal action Friday against six corporations allegedly responsible for environmental destruction that contributed to catastrophic flooding across Sumatra, pursuing nearly $283.9 million in damages.
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq announced the civil suits target companies whose purported ecological harm exacerbated deadly floods and landslides that ravaged North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces throughout November and December 2025.
Authorities are pursuing accountability through the courts while simultaneously advancing post-disaster rebuilding in devastated communities, Hanif explained, according to media.
"Yesterday, we filed civil lawsuits amounting to Rp 4.8 trillion (nearly $283.9 million) against six companies," Hanif informed journalists, declining to publicly identify the defendants.
The minister revealed that investigators are scrutinizing over 200 additional corporations potentially complicit in environmental degradation, warning that further litigation—including possible criminal prosecution—remains under consideration.
Indonesia faces heightened vulnerability to sudden flooding and landslides during monsoon periods, driven by torrential rainfall battering geologically unstable landscapes.
The deluge striking Sumatra Island since late November has claimed at least 1,190 lives, with 141 individuals remaining unaccounted for and thousands forced from their homes, national disaster agency statistics confirm.
The death toll represents one of Indonesia's deadliest flooding disasters in recent years, intensifying pressure on officials to address corporate environmental violations that critics argue amplify natural disaster impacts through deforestation, improper land management, and ecosystem disruption.
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq announced the civil suits target companies whose purported ecological harm exacerbated deadly floods and landslides that ravaged North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces throughout November and December 2025.
Authorities are pursuing accountability through the courts while simultaneously advancing post-disaster rebuilding in devastated communities, Hanif explained, according to media.
"Yesterday, we filed civil lawsuits amounting to Rp 4.8 trillion (nearly $283.9 million) against six companies," Hanif informed journalists, declining to publicly identify the defendants.
The minister revealed that investigators are scrutinizing over 200 additional corporations potentially complicit in environmental degradation, warning that further litigation—including possible criminal prosecution—remains under consideration.
Indonesia faces heightened vulnerability to sudden flooding and landslides during monsoon periods, driven by torrential rainfall battering geologically unstable landscapes.
The deluge striking Sumatra Island since late November has claimed at least 1,190 lives, with 141 individuals remaining unaccounted for and thousands forced from their homes, national disaster agency statistics confirm.
The death toll represents one of Indonesia's deadliest flooding disasters in recent years, intensifying pressure on officials to address corporate environmental violations that critics argue amplify natural disaster impacts through deforestation, improper land management, and ecosystem disruption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment