Ellis R Hodge Explores Faith Leadership And Transformation In Mindset Open Your Mind To New Possibilities







Ellis R. Hodge presents a practical and faith centered approach to personal growth and leadership in his new book, Mindset: Open Your Mind to New Possibilities. Drawing from decades of ministry, service, and lived experience, Hodge challenges readers to examine how their mindset shapes their spiritual walk, daily decisions, and long term outcomes.

At its core, Mindse invites readers to consider a fundamental question: how does the way we think influence the way we live. Through clear teachings and relatable examples, Hodge emphasizes that transformation begins with renewing the mind and aligning one's perspective with God's truth. Rather than portraying faith as passive, the book highlights the importance of active partnership with God, encouraging readers to take responsibility for both their spiritual and practical growth.

The book has received strong praise for its balanced approach to leadership within both church and community settings. Dr. Douglas J. Wingate, President and Founder of Life Christian University, describes Mindset as a guide that helps readers develop consistency, resilience, and clarity in the face of external challenges. He notes that Hodge's teachings reflect a fixed mindset rooted in biblical principles, offering readers tools to respond to life's difficulties with wisdom and purpose.

Hodge explains that the inspiration for the book came through spiritual reflection and observation. He noticed that many believers expect results without engaging fully in the process of change. Further study led him to explore the biblical meaning of the word“heart,” discovering that it often refers to mindset rather than the physical organ. This insight became the foundation for the book's lessons, which focus on internal transformation as the key to lasting success.

The primary message of Mindset is that progress in any area of life requires intentional change in thinking. Hodge emphasizes that this principle applies universally, regardless of one's background or belief system. Without a shift in mindset toward the desired goal, forward movement becomes impossible.







Ellis R. Hodge is the Senior Pastor of Word of Life Fellowship Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. He served in the Air Force and Air Force Reserves until 1994 and later worked for GTE and Verizon before retiring in 2002. Hodge holds an Associate of Arts degree from the Community College of the Air Force, a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Christian Faith College, a Master of Arts in Theology from Life Christian University, and Doctor of Divinity degrees from both Life Christian University and St. Thomas Christian College. He has been married to his wife, Teralyn, for 42 years.

Mindset: Open Your Mind to New Possibilities is written for readers seeking clarity, direction, and a deeper understanding of how intentional thinking can lead to meaningful transformation in faith and life.

