When Love Turns Lethal: A Marriage, A Betrayal, And A Counselor Who Kills, In“Because Of His Heart”

A marriage built on love and shared history fractures under the weight of betrayal, silence, and psychological manipulation in Because of His Heart, a new literary drama with the tension and emotional depth of a psychological thriller. Acclaimed for its intimate character portraits and fearless exploration of truth, identity, and moral ambiguity, the novel is earning strong professional reviews along with literary recognition and awards.

Set against the emotional landscapes of New York City and Toronto, Because of His Heart follows Erica Seames and Charles Portland, a seemingly happy couple whose eight year marriage unravels after a single incident of hurtful intimacy and a profound failure of communication. Erica, a physician, finds her sense of self dissolving as she questions everything she believed about her husband. Charles, a journalist accustomed to uncovering facts, is stunned by the personal catastrophe and determined to understand how the life he cherished could collapse so completely.“I am not a bad man, I am not,” he insists.

Erica returns to her anonymous blog, begun in private hours at home, which has become both refuge and confession. Later, when Charles discovers this online diary, he does not recognize his wife or himself in her anguished assertions and rhapsodic fantasies. Charles encourages Erica to see a trusted counselor who he hopes will help them reconcile. What neither Erica nor Charles know is that this counselor harbors a dangerous obsession. Erica will be driven to despair by "good" Doctor Milo.

Abuse, infidelity, psychological manipulation, and calculated malice draw a group of near-strangers together in a chilling pursuit to save Erica, in pursuit of elusive justice. The novel moves fluidly between inner lives, memories, therapy sessions, and shifting perspectives, creating a narrative that feels at once intimate and expansive.

Literary Titan praises the novel as“a twisting story of strained love, private wounds, and the strange ways people hide from themselves,” noting its lush, emotionally charged prose and bold structural choices. The review highlights the book's ability to balance real-world marital conflict with almost mythic undertones, calling it“perfect for readers who enjoy psychological fiction that digs deep into relationships and the hidden storms beneath daily life.”

About the Author

Stephen A Marvin is a novelist and retired musician, a lifelong artist whose creative career includes concerts, craftsmanship, and literature. He previously wrote articles on music while pursuing an international performing career as a violinist. For thirty-five years, he toured, recorded, and performed around the world with the Tafelmusik Orchestra, one of the leading ensembles in historically informed performance.

After decades devoted to music, Marvin turned his full attention to fiction. His novels reflect the discipline, emotional sensitivity, and structural awareness shaped by a life in music. Because of His Heart is his magnum opus, bringing together his deep understanding of human relationships, psychological nuance, and artistic risk.

A dual citizen of Canada and the United States, Stephen Marvin lives in Toronto with his wife of twenty years. They have two grown children, two cats, and a fuzzy terrier.

