Municipalities Intensify Pest Control Efforts To Enhance Public Health

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a comprehensive move to bolster public health and environmental safety, the Ministry of Municipality has successfully concluded a month-long intensive pest control operation spanning from February 28 to March 28, 2026.

This initiative is a core component of the government's broader strategy to enhance the quality of life for all residents, directly aligning with the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030. By maintaining a clean and pest-free urban environment, the various municipalities are working to ensure that the nation remains a safe and healthy place to live and work.

The scale of the operation was significant, with a total of 6,426 service requests processed during this four-week window.

Across the country, municipal teams were deployed based on localised needs. Al Rayyan Municipality recorded the highest volume of activity with 1,439 requests, followed closely by Doha Municipality with 1,385 and Umm Salal with 1,253. Other regions also saw substantial coverage, including Al Daayen with 990 requests, Al Wakrah with 842, and Al Khor and Al Thakhira with 297. Even the northern and western reaches were supported, ensuring that no part of the country was left unattended.