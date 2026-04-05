Filmmakers Hail Qumra For Empowering Emerging Voices

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Arab and international filmmakers taking part in the 12th edition of Qumra, organised by the Doha Film Institute, have praised the platform for its vital role in nurturing new talent and supporting projects through every stage of development, from script to screen.

During a virtual gathering on Thursday, directors highlighted Qumra's comprehensive assistance, which extends far beyond financial backing to include technical guidance, mentorship, and access to leading industry experts.

The programme, running online from March 27 to April 8, features 49 projects from more than 39 countries, offering development labs, networking opportunities, and creative support for first- and second-time filmmakers.

The decision to hold the event virtually was taken in light of recent regional tensions, ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants and project teams.

Directors shared insights into their works, ranging from projects still in early development to those nearing completion. They emphasised that Qumra provides rare, holistic support that helps translate creative visions into reality.

Qatari director Ali Madi Alhajri, whose film Memorandum of Understanding is among the selected projects, stressed the importance of passion and perseverance.“The desire to create films and consistent effort are essential,” he said, adding that institutions like Qumra open important doors for emerging talents.

Nadia Al Khater, director of Light to Ashes, underscored the unique value of the technical support, mentorship, and expert guidance offered by the programme, elements she described as rarely available elsewhere.

Hamad Al Hajri, director of When The News Breaks You, a co-production involving Qatar, Palestine, Greece, Lebanon, and Türkiye, said his film examines the challenges faced by Arab journalists, particularly in Gaza, while highlighting their professionalism and dedication. He expressed appreciation for the backing received from Qumra, Katara Studios, and the Al Jazeera Public Liberties and Human Rights Centre.

French-Moroccan filmmaker Yassine Ouahrani, creator of Where the Sun Never Sets (a Morocco/France/Qatar co-production), commended Qumra's global reach and its steadfast commitment to fostering new voices despite prevailing challenges.

As the region's longest-running film initiative of its kind, Qumra continues to connect filmmakers from Qatar, the Arab world, and beyond with seasoned industry professionals.

The 2026 selection showcases a rich diversity of narratives, spanning personal stories, history, mythology, and questions of identity, across feature films, shorts, television series, and web series.

