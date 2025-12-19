Micro Exchange Jump Trading Sues With 4B Lawsuit In Terraform Labs Collapse Claims

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Administrator Leads Action

The suit was filed in a US court against Todd Snyder, who was appointed by the court to oversee the estate that was run by Terraform Labs. In addition to Jump Trading, the filing identifies co-founder William DiSomma and former executive Kanav Kariya as defendants as well. The complaint asserts that Jump Trading had been manipulating token markets pegged to TerraUSD prior to the system going down. Therefore, the administrator claims that such moves caused instability to the ecosystem and put investors at a high risk of making huge losses in various markets.

According to Snyder, Jump Trading has been a strong supporter of the price peg of TerraUSD during market pressure. He, however, accuses the company of withdrawing its support later, which helped to break the confidence of the stablecoin construct quickly. According to the filing, Jump Trading was making a huge profit out of its trading activity related to Terraform Labs. Also, previous regulatory filings indicate that the company has been earning nearly 1 billion through the sale of related tokens.

The suit is part of the recent legal actions that have taken place concerning the Terraform Labs founder, Do Kwon. Importantly, a federal judge gave Kwon a sentence of 15 years after he said the fraud had resulted in an unprecedented harm to investors all over the world District Judge Paul Engelmayer termed the Terraform collapse as one of the most harmful frauds that were ever tried in federal courts. In addition, the court also pointed out the long-term financial injuries of retail and institutional investors.

Jump Trading Responds

One of the spokespersons at Jump Trading denied the allegations and termed the lawsuit an effort to shift the blame. According to the firm, it intends to challenge the accusations and protect its actions during the legal proceedings. Jump Trading believes that the Terraform Labs management led to the downfall by making false statements. Therefore, the company claims that the lawsuit disregards declared miscarriages on the part of Do Kwon concerning TerraUSD stability assertions.

The case is another twist to the legal fallout of the $40 billion collapse of Terraform Labs. Also, the case could influence the way courts will evaluate the actions of trading firms in the time of crypto market instability

