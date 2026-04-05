Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thunder Rain, Strong Wind
Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has forecast hazy and cloudy to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with chance of scattered rain at night, warning of expected thunder rain at places at first associated with strong wind.
Offshore, it will be hazy and cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at first, becoming fine later, the Department of Meteorology said, warning of expected thundery rain at first, strong wind and high sea.
Inshore winds will be northwesterly to northerly at 8-18 knots (KT), gusting to 28 KT at times.
Offshore winds will be mainly northwesterly at 10- 18 KT reaching 27 KT
Sea conditions inshore will range between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while offshore seas will range between 3 and 5 feet, rising to 8 feet.
Visibility will range between 4 and 9 km/ 3 km inshore and offshore.
Temperature in Doha will range between a minimum of 24°C and maximum of 28°C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment