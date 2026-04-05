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Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thunder Rain, Strong Wind

Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thunder Rain, Strong Wind


2026-04-05 03:01:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has forecast hazy and cloudy to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with chance of scattered rain at night, warning of expected thunder rain at places at first associated with strong wind.

Offshore, it will be hazy and cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at first, becoming fine later, the Department of Meteorology said, warning of expected thundery rain at first, strong wind and high sea.

Inshore winds will be northwesterly to northerly at 8-18 knots (KT), gusting to 28 KT at times.

Offshore winds will be mainly northwesterly at 10- 18 KT reaching 27 KT

Sea conditions inshore will range between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while offshore seas will range between 3 and 5 feet, rising to 8 feet.

Visibility will range between 4 and 9 km/ 3 km inshore and offshore.

Temperature in Doha will range between a minimum of 24°C and maximum of 28°C.

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The Peninsula

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