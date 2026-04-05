PHCC Reports Surge In Home Delivery And Virtual Care Services In March

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has reported a notable increase in the number of beneficiaries using its medication home delivery and virtual call centre services in March compared to February, according to newly released statistics.

The number of beneficiaries from PHCC's medication home delivery service rose significantly to 870 in March 2026, up from 475 in February 2926. The service, offered in partnership with Qatar Post, is available to patients registered at any of PHCC's 31 health centres, enabling convenient access to prescribed medications without the need for in-person visits.

Similarly, PHCC recorded a sharp rise in the use of its virtual services through the call centre hotline (16000). The number of users reached 37,078 in March, compared to 12,458 in February, reflecting growing reliance on remote healthcare solutions. These services, available seven days a week from 7 am to 11 pm, provide telephone and video consultations across a wide range of specialities including family medicine, urgent care, dermatology, cardiology, and mental health. The platform also facilitates remote diagnosis, e-prescriptions, medication delivery, and 24/7 nurse-led triage for urgent cases.

In addition, 11,987 telephone consultations were recorded during March.

The latest figures highlight PHCC's continued efforts to provide access to healthcare services and enhance patient convenience through digital and home-based care solutions.

Overall, PHCC's health centres saw a total of 351,777 visits during the month. Family Medicine Clinics accounted for the largest share with 196,835 visits, followed by Dental Services Clinics with 22,203 visits, Well Baby Clinics with 13,059 visits, and Maternal Health Clinics with 5,129 visits.