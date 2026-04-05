Realty Mortgage Activity Tops QR4.869Bn Across 249 Transactions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The real estate sector's total volume of mortgage transactions in Qatar witnessed 249 transactions worth QR4.869bn in February this year.

Doha Municipality recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with 163 (equivalent to 65.5 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 34 transactions (equivalent to 13.7 percent). Then Al Daayen Municipality with 16 transactions (equivalent to 6.4 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, the official data from the Ministry of Justice has revealed.

This was further followed by Umm Slal 15 transactions (representing 6 percent), Al Khor and Thakhira municipalities' 11 transactions (4.4 percent) and Al Wakrah 10 transactions (4 percent) of the total mortgaged properties.

Regarding the value of mortgages in February 2026, Doha Municipality comes first with amount reaching QR2.561bn while Al Wakrah Municipality registered the lowest value reaching QR149.833m.

Meanwhile Al Rayyan stood at QR1.121bn, Al Khor and Thakhira QR570m, Umm Slal (QR257.035m), Al Dhaayen (QR210.193m), and Al Wakrah (QR149.833m).

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, it is found that the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the ratio of the amounts of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Al Rayyan, and Al Khor and Thakhira municipalities where it is found that the amount of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

For Doha Municipality the percentage of mortgage amount and the real estate number reached 52.6 percent and 65.5 percent respectively. For Al Rayyan and Al Daayen municipalities the percentage of mortgage amount was 23 percent and 4.3 percent respectively.

In case of Al Khor and Thakhira mortgage amount reached 11.7 percent, Umm Slal (5.3 percent), and Al Wakrah (3.1 percent). The real estate trading data during the month shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth strongly in various investment and commercial fields, thus continuing the active trading movement witnessed by the sector during the recent period.

Qatar's real estate sector continues to experience strong growth, supported by recent legislative reforms related to real estate brokerage, registration, ownership and usufruct rights, as well as investment-friendly policies that continue to attract local and foreign capital. This data also confirms the strength and solidity of the foundations of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during February this year revealed that Doha Municipality registered five mortgaged properties, Al Rayyan two. Meanwhile Al Khor and Thakhira, Umm Slal, and Al Dhaayen Municipality registered one property for each of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 56 percent of the total value of the mortgage transactions that were processed during February this year.

During the month of February the trading movement in the residential units witnessed a decrease in trading volume compared to January 2026 when the deals reached 123 for the residential units with a total value of QR209.789m.