Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elon Musk's X Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users Globally, Downdetector Shows

Elon Musk's X Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users Globally, Downdetector Shows


2026-01-16 02:31:49
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

X was down for tens of thousands of users worldwide on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 10:22 a.m. ET in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Recommended For You Pakistan hopes immigrant visas will resume soon as US announces suspension UAE: NMC Healthcare eyes acquisitions, rebranding as hospital crosses 50 years

Users in the UK reported around 11,000 incidents and over 3,000 issues were reported in India.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on the platform, as the reports are submitted by users.

MENAFN16012026000049011007ID1110608862



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search