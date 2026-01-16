Elon Musk's X Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users Globally, Downdetector Shows

X was down for tens of thousands of users worldwide on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 10:22 a.m. ET in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Recommended For You Pakistan hopes immigrant visas will resume soon as US announces suspension UAE: NMC Healthcare eyes acquisitions, rebranding as hospital crosses 50 years

Users in the UK reported around 11,000 incidents and over 3,000 issues were reported in India.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on the platform, as the reports are submitted by users.