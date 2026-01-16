Harsh Goenka Hails PM Modi After Global Survey Ranks Him Most Popular Leader - 'Our One And Only Continues...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, a leading industrialist, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a global survey recognised him as the world's most popular leader.

Sharing the survey on a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Goenka commented,“Our 'one and only' continues to be the most popular leader in the world.”

According to the survey conducted by digital publisher Visual Capital, 71% of respondents approved of PM Modi as the most popular world leader, while 22% disapproved, and 7% of voters chose not to express an opinion.

PM Modi was ranked alongside other world leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, US President Donald Trump and several others.

Here's how other world leaders are ranked in the survey

The survey showed Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi in second position in the list, with 61% approval, followed by South Korean leader Lee Jae-myung (56%), Argentina's President Javier Milei (55%), and Canada's Mark Carney in the fifth position with 48% approval of respondents.

Other names on the list include Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese (47%), Mexico president Claudia Sheinbaum (45%), Switzerland's Swiss Confederation President Karin Keller-Sutter (43%), United States President Donald Trump (43%), Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (42%), Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (41), and Belgium's PM Bart De Wever (41%).

Modi is India's second-longest serving prime minister

Narendra Modi, 75, took oath as Prime Minister for the first time on 26 May 2014 and has served in office for over a decade to date.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, holds the record for the longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms, spanning 16 years and 286 days, from 15 August 1947 to 27 May 1964.

The first Prime Minister born after India's independence, Prime Minister Modi, has previously served as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2024.

Netizens react to the post

Several X users praised PM Modi for his years of leadership in the comment section of the post, which has gained widespread traction ever since it was posted by Goenka.

One user said,“That chart is really something. A seventy one percent approval rating is a massive number in any democracy, let alone one as complex as India. It points to a leader who has maintained a very strong and direct connection with a huge portion of the population over a long period.”

“Global approval reflects strong leadership and trust in India's direction under PM Modi,” wrote another X user.

A person also hailed the PM for his“years and years of hard work”, emphasising his success despite his humble background.