T-Dome: Taiwan's New Shield Against China's First Strike
This month, multiple news outlets reported that Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announced plans to build a new multi-layered missile defense network, modeled after Israel's Iron Dome, to shield the island from China's mounting threats.
In his National Day address, Lai said the T-Dome initiative - short for“Taiwan Dome” - will form part of a special defense budget to be proposed by year's end and will raise defense spending beyond 3% of GDP, targeting 5% by 2030.
The system aims to integrate high-level detection and interception capabilities, creating a nationwide“safety net” against missiles, drones and other Chinese aerial threats. Taiwan currently relies on US-made Patriot missiles and indigenous Sky Bow (Tien Kung) interceptors, and recently unveiled the Chiang-Kong system for mid-range ballistic defense.
Lai emphasized that deterrence through strength is essential to maintaining peace, urging China to renounce the use of force and respect the cross-strait status quo. China's Foreign Ministry condemned Lai as a“separatist” and warned that seeking independence by force would“drag Taiwan into conflict.”
The US, meanwhile, welcomed Lai's pledge to bolster defense spending and uphold stability while reiterating that routine speeches should not provoke coercive action. Taiwan's announcement underscores a broader shift toward self-reliance as China expands its stealth, naval and missile capabilities.
China's growing missile capabilities provide a strong argument for Taiwan's missile shield program. Chris Buckley and Pablo Robles noted in a September 2025 New York Times article that China is transforming parts of its east coast into platforms for missile strikes against Taiwan.
