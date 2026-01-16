Watch Video: Indian Student In America Stunned As Professor Hands Out VR Headsets To Entire Class

MENAFN - Live Mint) A viral video posted by an Indian student studying in the United States has triggered a conversation on the gap in higher education infrastructure between India and overseas universities.

The student, Anushk Sharma, shared a clip on Instagram describing an experience from his classroom that he said left him stunned. According to Sharma, his professor walked into class and announced that the day's lesson would be conducted using virtual reality - before handing out a VR headset to every student present.

In the video, Sharma claims the devices were Meta's Quest 3 headsets, purchased by the professor specifically for the class.“Today we will study with this,” he recalls the professor saying, moments before distributing the equipment.

Sharma then contrasts the experience with what he says is common in many Indian colleges. He points out that students often have to share a single piece of equipment, and in some cases, even software engineering students work on systems running pirated or unofficial operating software. The comparison, he suggests, highlights differences not just in resources but also in how learning environments are prioritised.

What surprised him further, Sharma says, was the ease with which the equipment could be accessed. He claims that when he asked his professor if he could borrow the VR headset outside class hours, the request was approved without hesitation - something he described as unimaginable in many institutions back home.

Watch the viral video here:

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. While several users expressed admiration for the facilities and teaching methods, others were quick to add context. Some pointed out that tuition fees at US universities are significantly higher than in India, while others flagged broader issues such as funding cuts and job losses in American higher education.

A user wrote,“bruh hope you know the difference in the amount of fees you pay here vs back in india.”

Another user commented,“Sarcasm at its peak!!”

“There are research funding cuts, and people are fired from jobs in universities. Tell the complete story,” the third user wrote.

Responding to criticism in the comments, Sharma maintained that he was simply sharing a personal experience, not making a comprehensive comparison of education systems.

Despite the differing opinions, the clip struck a chord with many viewers, reigniting a familiar debate about access to modern tools, quality of infrastructure and what meaningful investment in education should look like in a rapidly evolving academic world.