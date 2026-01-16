X Down: Thousands Of Users Across US, UK, India Report Outage

MENAFN - Live Mint) X, formerly Twitter, has gone down across the globe, in what appears to be a major outage. For thousands of users across UK, US, major cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, among others – the Elon Musk-led site and its app did not load at all for sometime on Friday, with many visitors seeing a blank screen.

According to a report by Forbes, most users facing disruptions-around 56%-reported problems with X's mobile app. Another 33% said they were unable to access the platform's website, while about 10% cited server connectivity issues.

X down: 62k+ disruptions in US, India reports 3k+ issues

In the United States, more than 62,000 users had reported issues with the social media platform by 10:22 am ET, according to Downdetector – which aggregates outage reports from multiple sources.

In UK, around 11,000 incidents were logged – with Down Detector showing a huge spike in reports of problems at X at around 3pm (local time), i.e. 9pm IST.

Meanwhile, users in India reported over 3,000 issues. The tracking website however mentioned that the actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on the platform, as the reports are submitted by users.

Second outage in 3 days?

Friday's (16 January) X outage comes after the microblog suffered another outage on 13 January.

X reportedly suffered a widespread outage on Tuesday (13 January) evening, with users in India and the US reporting issues accessing the app and website. Downdetector showed thousands of complaints, with major cities in both US, India among the worst affected.

Cloudfare issues

While attempting to log into X on Friday, many users could see Cloudfare issues.

“Cloudflare protects this website. But, something went wrong trying to reach it. If the problem isn't resolved in the next few minutes, it's most likely an issue with the web server you were trying to reach. Cloudflare is a global network that secures websites, applications, remote teams, and networks. We help build a better Internet through a focus on security and speed,” the message read.

'...not another cyberattack'

As news of the outage spread, many users took to multiple platforms – including X – to express their frustration.

“X is down. What is the cause? It was working until 15 minutes ago. Let's hope it's not another cyberattack. Quite unusual. How is it on your end? I tried both mobile and web and both have issues,” one user posted on X.

Another X user hilarious claimed“it's just Elon resetting the algorithm.”