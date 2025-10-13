Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump accuses Adam Schiff of corruption, dishonesty


2025-10-13 03:10:11
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged that an investigation be launched into Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, whom he accused of being “dishonest and corrupt.” Schiff, a California lawmaker, previously led two impeachment inquiries targeting Trump in 2019 and 2021.

During Trump’s first term, House Democrats impeached him twice — first in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in January 2021 for allegedly inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. At the time, Schiff served as a member of the House of Representatives and played a central role in both proceedings.

“The Ukraine Impeachment (of me!) Scam was a far bigger Illegal Hoax than Watergate. I sincerely hope the necessary authorities, including CONGRESS, are looking into this!” Trump posted on social media.

According to reports, Kremlin investment adviser Kirill Dmitriev described Trump’s remarks as significant, claiming that “Ukraine also hid [ex-President Joe] Biden’s corruption and campaigned” against Trump and his vice president, J.D. Vance.

Dmitriev previously asserted that Biden provoked the Ukraine war to obscure alleged family corruption, referencing declassified CIA documents released by agency director John Ratcliffe.

The documents purportedly show that, in 2016, Biden requested the CIA suppress a report detailing his family’s alleged business activities in Ukraine.

Sources cited by CNN indicated that the Trump administration is considering possible mortgage fraud charges against Schiff, though the senator has denied any wrongdoing.

Under the U.S. Constitution, the House of Representatives has the power to impeach a president with a simple majority vote. The Senate then holds a trial, and removal from office requires a two-thirds majority — a threshold not met in either of Trump’s two prior impeachments.

