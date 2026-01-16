MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Thermal Systems Expands Lineup of Building-Use Multi-Split Air-Conditioners for Overseas Markets

KXZ3 Series

TOKYO, Jan 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has expanded its lineup for the KXZ3 Series of building-use multi-split air-conditioners which use low-environmental impact R32 refrigerant, in response to increasing demand in overseas markets, and begun mass production. To complement the existing three units in 22.4-33.5 kW models, a total of seven units in 40.0-67.0 kW range have been added in response to increasing demand in overseas markets. Sales will begin this spring in Europe, with sequential sales launches in Australia, New Zealand, and Turkey.

With the addition of the units, the maximum system capacity, which had been 168.0 kW in a combination of three individual 56.0 kW models with the existing KXZ2 Series, has been expanded to 201.0 kW. In addition, this series, by flexibly combining up to three models, can be used to build an optimal air conditioning system best suited to installation conditions and operational purposes. For example, in environments with numerous restrictions, such as buildings in urban centers, a space-saving installation is possible even with the same capacity by selecting unit combinations that reduce the required installation footprint. Meanwhile, selecting high-efficiency unit combination enhances energy-saving performance and operating efficiency, helping to reduce running costs over the long term. All models have a uniform height of 1,750 mm, which gives a sense of unity to the external appearance, and makes it easy to connect the units, design piping, and install and maintain systems.

In addition, this series significantly reduces a system's environmental impact. Compared to the KXZ2 Series, which uses R410A refrigerant with a global warming potential (GWP)(1) of 2,088, the KXZ3 series uses R32 refrigerant, which has a GWP of 675, or about one-third that of the previous series. In terms of functionality, the energy efficiency has been improved with a new type of compressor and renewed air flow path design. Further, a "Variable Temperature & Capacity Control +" function has been added for a balance energy savings and indoor comfort, as well as a "hot gas bypass defrost" operating mode that lessens the fall in indoor temperature common with conventional defrosting operation.(2) MHI Thermal Systems also offers a lineup of dedicated safety devices that comply with European safety regulations. One such device, a shut-off valve that blocks the flow of refrigerant in the event of a refrigerant leak or other abnormality, is designed to accommodate multiple indoor units, helping to reduce installation costs.

Consideration has also been given to the design. The 22.4-33.5 kW models released in Fiscal 2024 as the KXZ3 Series were highly praised for their exterior design that harmonizes with urban spaces, as well as their ability to reduce the environmental impact and achieve high energy savings. The series is characterized by a design that blends with the exterior environment, such as blue ornamentation, rounded corners, and flat panel surfaces, as well as its environmental performance. In recognition of this overall value, the KXZ3 Series received the A' Design Award 2025,(3) and the Australian Good Design Award.(4) The models added to the lineup also adhere to this design concept, achieving an integrated design with a sense of unity in their external appearance, even with combinations of units with different capacities or a large number of units.

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to offer solutions that combine energy efficiency and comfort in its air-conditioning business, including packaged and building-use air-conditioners for overseas markets, and contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality.

(1) Global Warming Potential (GWP) is a coefficient of the greenhouse effect of a gas relative to carbon dioxide (CO2), which has a fixed GWP of 1.0. Smaller values indicate a lower greenhouse effect, and better environmental performance.

(2) Conventional defrosting removes frost formed on the outdoor unit during heating operation. Because the airflow of the indoor unit stops during this operation, the indoor temperature may fall temporarily depending on the building conditions.

(3) For more information on the awards received at A' Design Award 2025, see the following press release. For more information on the receipt of the Australian Good Design Award, see the following press release. href="release:/"> MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit href="" or follow our insights and stories on.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: Construct, Engineering