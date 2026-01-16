Afghanistan U19 Stun South Africa With Disciplined All-Round Show

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan Under-19 launched their ICC U19 World Cup 2026 campaign with an impressive 28-run victory over South Africa Under-19 in their Group D opening match at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek on Sunday.

After being put in to bat, Afghanistan recovered well from the early loss of opener Osman Sadat, as Khalid Ahmadzai and Faisal Shinozada steadied the innings.

Khalid played the anchor role with a patient 74 off 102 balls, while Shinozada impressed with an authoritative 81, the pair adding a vital 152-run partnership.

Afghanistan briefly lost momentum in the middle overs, slipping from 183 for 2 to 186 for 5, but Uzairullah Niazai ensured there was no collapse. Batting with maturity, he remained unbeaten on 51 off 51 balls to guide his side to a competitive total of 266 for 8.

South Africa's bowlers Corne Botha and Buyanda Majola claimed three wickets each, but their effort was undermined by 35 extras conceded, including 20 wides, which proved costly in a tight contest.

Chasing 267, South Africa made a poor start and struggled to build partnerships as Afghanistan's bowlers applied constant pressure.

Jason Rowles kept the hosts in contention with a spirited 98 off 93 balls, but regular wickets prevented any sustained recovery.

Afghanistan's disciplined bowling and sharp fielding, highlighted by three run-outs, eventually saw South Africa bowled out for 238 in 47.4 overs.

The victory gives Afghanistan a confident start in Group D, while South Africa will be eager to regroup in their remaining matches.

sa