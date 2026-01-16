ED Files Chargesheet Against Al-Falah Group Chairman In Money Laundering Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The controversial Al-Falah Charitable Trust/Al-Falah University has come under the money laundering scanner with the ED attaching land worth Rs 139.97 crore and filing a chargesheet against its jailed Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and others in a Special Court (PMLA), an official said on Friday.

Till now, the Proceeds of Crime (POC) have been quantified at Rs 493.24 crore, said an official statement.

The university has been in the eye of a storm ever since anti-terror agencies unearthed a module involving doctors working in the institution. One of the doctors working at the University was allegedly involved in the car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10.

The ED, Headquarters, filed the chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) before the Competent PMLA Court against Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and others in connection with the Al-Falah Charitable Trust/Al-Falah University and allied institutions/entities.

Siddiqui was arrested under Section 19 of PMLA, 2002, on November 18, 2025 and is under judicial custody, the ED said.

In this case, immovable assets in the form of 54 Acres (Approx.) Land and buildup thereon to the tune of Rs 139.97 crore (approx.) have been attached, said the ED.

The ED investigation is based on FIR Nos. 337 and 338, dated November 13, 2025 and FIR No. 0021 dated January 10, 2026, registered by Delhi Police.

The PoC was generated through fraudulent misrepresentations to regulators/stakeholders and consequential admissions and fee collections, said the statement.

The ED said Siddiqui exercised dominant control over Al-Falah Charitable Trust, Al-Falah University (including Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre) and related entities, and is a key beneficiary of the unlawful proceeds.

As Managing Trustee and Chancellor, he exercised complete administrative, financial and operational control, with other office-bearers functioning as nominal/proxy persons.

Some of the violations committed by him include misrepresentation of NAAC status as expired NAAC accreditations of constituent colleges were allegedly projected as valid on official/public platforms to mislead stakeholders and induce admissions, the ED said.

He also made false claims that the University was recognised under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956, despite being only under Section 2(f) and not declared eligible under Section 12(B).

He was also responsible for the functioning of the medical college, involving violations of NMC norms and procurement of approvals/certifications through misrepresentation and suppression of material facts.

Siddiqui was found to have layered POC through family-controlled entities. Institutional funds were routed through family-owned entities, including Amla Enterprises LLP, Karkun Construction and Developers, Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd, the ED said.

Investigators also found foreign remittances and siphoning off funds abroad. Outward foreign remittances of over Rs 3 crore favouring his wife and around Rs 1 crore favouring his son were found, the ED said.

Investigation found that Charitable/educational institutions were used as instruments for personal/family/commercial benefit.