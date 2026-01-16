Lancaster Housing Works Acquires First Property With Support From High Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New nonprofit closes on 60-unit property in Ephrata, PA as it aims to create 300+ new affordable workforce housing units in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Housing Works, a new nonprofit created to help address Lancaster County's affordable workforce housing needs, acquired its first property, Stonecreek Court Apartments, at the end of December. Supported by a $10 million commitment from the High Foundation, Lancaster Housing Works plans to create 325–360 new affordable workforce housing units over the next 5 years.

Lancaster County has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the nation, driving up housing costs and making it difficult for residents to find affordable homes.“High Foundation's goal is to have a transformational impact on the largest issues impacting Lancaster County. Housing is top of the list,” said Robin Stauffer, President/CEO, High Foundation.

High Foundation has already invested in dozens of local housing organizations-those providing emergency and transitional housing, homelessness services, subsidized affordable housing units and more-and had begun convening elected and municipal officials to address the problem. But it wanted to do more to directly increase the supply of affordable housing units in our community. The Foundation began to see this goal come to life by helping to launch Lancaster Housing Works, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Lancaster Housing Works serves residents earning 50–80% of the area median income (AMI)- teachers, nurses, tradespeople, and other workers who power Lancaster's economy. By increasing the supply of rental housing they can afford, the organization aims to ensure these residents have access to stable housing in the communities they support.

Lancaster Housing Works' first acquisition is Stonecreek Court, a 60‐unit apartment community in Ephrata, PA. The property features 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units. The sale was made possible with $4.5 million in philanthropy from the High Foundation (part of its $10 million commitment), and a $2.3 million social impact loan from the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

“This is a huge milestone for Lancaster Housing Works,” said Diana Martin, Executive Director.“We envision a Lancaster County where no one has to choose between paying their rent and affording life's other essentials, and this was a meaningful step in that direction.” Martin also serves as Director of High Impact for the High Foundation and Executive Director of Partners for Environmental Stewardship.

Stonecreek Court was a priority for Lancaster Housing Works as the homes were“naturally occurring affordable housing,” meaning rents were already affordable for those making 50-80% of the AMI, but this affordability was threatened as the community was up for sale. The sale to a market-rate developer often means faster rent increases. Housing is considered“affordable” if housing costs are 30% or less of household income.

“Lancaster's economy is hurting from a shortage of affordable workforce housing,” said Tom Baldrige, Board Chair, Lancaster Housing Works.“We need more options for the healthcare workers, educators, and technicians who fuel our economy.”

Lancaster Housing Works is taking a different approach to increasing housing supply. The organization will develop its housing portfolio without relying on Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) - the primary but often complex and limited federal funding mechanism for affordable housing.

Lancaster Housing Works will partner with the High companies, leveraging their expertise in real estate development, residential property management, and acquisition services at or below market rates.

“It's our honor to support this innovative solution to a pressing need,” said Mike Shirk, CEO of High companies.“The High companies already positively impact communities – contributing time, talent, and resources to hundreds of community organizations, reinvesting our profits through the High Foundation, and by providing thriving wage jobs for families in our region. Now we're going deeper and directly using our expertise to help create much-needed affordable workforce housing in our community, and we look forward to engaging other partners in this mission.”

“People are out there doing their very best, but the price of housing has made it impossible for them,” said S. Dale High, Chair, High Foundation.“As a community, we have to find a way to give them a chance. I'm proud the High Foundation can provide visionary funding to launch Lancaster Housing Works and help more of our neighbors afford a place to call home.”

Lancaster Housing Works board of directors includes:

Thomas T. Baldrige (Chair)

Andy Dula, EG Stoltzfus

Corey B. Meyer, Cargas Systems

Brad Mowbray, High Associates, Ltd.

Shelby R. Nauman, Tenfold

Rachel H. Scarpato, High Family Office

Sue M. Waterfield, Chestnut Housing

S. Dale High (Ex-Officio)

About Lancaster Housing Works

Lancaster Housing Works is a newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit increasing the supply of affordable workforce rental housing for Lancaster County residents earning 50–80% of the area median income. Its vision is a Lancaster County where no one has to choose between paying rent and affording life's other essentials. Learn more at LancasterHousingWorks.

