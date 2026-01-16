Nani's 'Paradise', Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Among Telugu Films Listed To Stream On Netflix After Theatrical Release

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Eagerly awaited entertainers such as Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', Nani's 'Paradise' and Ram Charan's 'Peddi' are among the Telugu films that will release on the OTT platform Netflix after their theatrical release this year.

On the festival occasion of Makara Sankranthi on Friday, Netflix delighted fans and film buffs by announcing its Telugu film slate for the year.

Among the movies listed were a high-octane lineup of big-screen spectacles and star-led stories. "The slate reflects the OTT platform's continued commitment to Telugu cinema, celebrating its scale, diversity and growing global influence," the platform said in a statement.

The list of films that are to be streamed on the OTT platform after their theatrical release include director Harish Shankar's eagerly awaited high-voltage drama, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', which will feature actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in the lead. Srikanth Odela's much-awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Nani in the lead, too is to make its way to Netflix after its theatrical release.

'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', in which Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in a fresh and emotionally driven role, Fahadh Faasil's 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', Vijay Deverakonda's period-action film, VD14 too are to release on Netflix after they hit the theatres.

Ace director Trivikram's tense and gripping film 'Adarsha Kutumbam - House No: 47' featuring one of Telugu cinema's top stars Venkatesh too has been bagged by Netflix. Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Peddi', actor Sharwanand's eagerly awaited motor sport drama 'The Biker', and Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar-starrer 'Funky' too are to be streamed on Netflix after their respective theatrical releases.

Roshann, Anaswara Rajan-starrer 'Champion', Anna Ben and Harsh Roshan-starrer 'Production No 37', Sangeeth Shobhan's 'Raakaasa' and Chaitra Archar, Shree Vaishnav-starrer '418', are the other films named in the list released by the OTT platform.

Blending mass appeal with strong storytelling, the slate packs a punch with action, drama, emotion, and spectacle, delivering big-screen moments that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said,“Telugu cinema has a deeply engaged audience, shaped by its scale, ambitious storytelling, and strong emotional connect. As we look to 2026, what's been encouraging is the range of stories - from big, mainstream entertainers to more layered, character-driven films. Titles like Pushpa 2, Hit 3, OG and Court reflect this diversity. Our approach to Telugu cinema is rooted in staying closely aligned with how the industry and audience is evolving - supporting filmmakers as they push creative boundaries and bringing these stories to audiences at scale.”