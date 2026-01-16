Onco360® Has Been Selected As The National Pharmacy Partner For UNLOXCYTTM (Cosibelimab-Ipdl)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, K.Y., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360, the nation's leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as the national pharmacy partner by Sun Pharmaceuticals for UNLOXCYT(cosibelimab-ipdl). UNLOXCYT is the first and only PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (mCSCC) or locally advanced CSCC (laCSCC) who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.

“Onco360 is proud to be chosen as the specialty pharmacy partner for UNLOXCYT,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.“As the first and only treatment option for adults with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, this therapy is a meaningful option for patients who have limited alternatives. We are committed to providing exceptional comprehensive support services and seamless access for UNLOXCYT patients and their providers.”

PD-L1 may be expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells and can contribute to the inhibition of the anti-tumor immune response in the tumor microenvironment. UNLOXCYT binds PD-L1 and blocks the interaction between PD-L1 and its receptors, PD-1 and B7.1. This interaction releases the inhibitory effects of PD-L1 on the anti-tumor immune response.

UNLOXCYT was approved based on the pivotal CK-301-101 trial (NCT03212404), a multicenter, multicohort, open-label study of 109 patients (31 with laCSCC; 78 with mCSCC), which showed patients receiving UNLOXCYT experienced durable clinical responses.2 At least 50% of patients in the trial achieved the primary endpoint of objective response. In addition,14% of mCSCC patients and 32% of laCSCC patients achieved stable disease. At the time of the follow-up analysis, the median duration of response had not been reached in either group. The most common (> 10%) adverse reactions were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, rash, diarrhea, hypothyroidism, constipation, nausea, headache, pruritus, edema, localized infection, and urinary tract infection.1

Please read the full prescribing information for UNLOXCYT.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation's largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

...

516-640-1332

References:

1UNLOXCYTTM (Cosibelimab) [Package Insert]. Cranbury, NJ. SUN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2025.

2Clingan P, Ladwa R, Brungs D, Harris DL, McGrath M, Arnold S, et al. Efficacy and safety of cosibelimab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody, in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. 2023;11:e007637. .