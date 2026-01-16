Metin2 Celebrates 19 Years Of Community, Combat, And Commitment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gameforge kicks off 2026 with anniversary events, major boosts, and Twitch Drops honoring nearly two decades of one of its longest-running MMORPGs

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gameforge is celebrating a major milestone for one of its most enduring MMORPGs as Metin2 marks its 19th anniversary this January. Nearly two decades after launch, Metin2 continues to bring players together around the world - standing as a testament to Gameforge's long-standing commitment to building and sustaining vibrant gaming communities over time.

To mark the occasion, Gameforge is rolling out a month-long anniversary celebration packed with in-game events, generous boosts, and Twitch Drops, giving both veterans and newcomers plenty of reasons to jump into the action.

A Month of Anniversary Events (January 9 – 31, 2026)

Metin2's anniversary festivities begin on January 9 and run through January 31, featuring a wide range of activities designed to reward players for fighting, exploring, and celebrating together:



Birthday Party & Anniversary Boss Reaper Event – Players can hunt monsters for Party Flags, exchange them for birthday cake granting a 100% EXP bonus, or earn Anniversary Coins to spend at the Anniversary Merchant. A special anniversary edition of the popular Boss Reaper Event also gives players the chance to earn valuable reward chests.



Free Anniversary Pet – Every account can claim a free Bonsai pet (30 days) from the shop as a birthday gift.



Moonlight Treasure Chests – Special treasure chests with valuable rewards drop across all areas during a limited-time event on January 12.



Metin Fever Weekends – On select weekends, Metin Stones spawn dangerous bosses carrying high-value loot, with even greater risks and rewards awaiting on the continent of Yohara.

Fishing Jigsaw Event – A more relaxed anniversary activity invites players to fish for prizes during two dedicated event windows later in the month.



Anniversary Boosts to Start 2026 Strong

Throughout January, players can benefit from escalating EXP and drop-rate boosts, reaching up to +100% EXP and +50% drop rates by the end of the celebration - making it one of the best times of the year to level up and gear up in Metin2.

Twitch Drops Join the Celebration

Gameforge is also running a special Metin2 19th Anniversary Twitch Drops campaign from January 9 to January 18. By watching participating streams, players can earn rewards such as mounts, Loot Passes, Anniversary Coins, and more - redeemable on any server within their region.

Don't Miss Out on Tyranny of Aamon

Gameforge wrapped up 2025 by launching Tyranny of Aamon, a major expansion to Metin2 which transports players to the eerie expanse of Moonshadow Vale, where they uncover powerful new equipment, forge their strength in two interconnected dungeons, and face the dark overlord Aamon the Nightscourge himself.

19 Years and Still Going Strong

With its 19th anniversary, Metin2 continues to demonstrate how long-term live service support, consistent content updates, and close community engagement can keep a game thriving for nearly two decades. The anniversary events are both a celebration of the past and a look ahead to the future of Metin2 and its dedicated player base.

More details on the anniversary events can be found on the official Metin2 website:



Metin2 is available for free on Windows PC via the official Gameforge website.

A press kit containing key art, screenshots, trailers, and more can be found here: .

About Metin2

Metin2 is a free-to-play title that takes place in the perilous world of the Dragon God, where exciting battles against dangerous creatures and legendary bosses await. Developed by Webzen and published by Gameforge, Metin2 immerses players in a hazardous world inspired by medieval Asia, filled with dangerous creatures and legendary bosses. Available in over 16 languages and with millions of registered users, Metin2 remains one of Europe's most popular MMORPGs.

About Gameforge

Gameforge is a leading Western publisher and operator of online games, known for building and sustaining long-running communities across titles such as Metin2, AION Classic, NosTale, OGame, and more. With decades of experience in live operations, Gameforge continues to support its games with meaningful updates, events, and community-focused initiatives that keep players engaged for the long term.

