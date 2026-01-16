Azerbaijan Kicks Off Construction Of Water And Sewage Systems In Kalbajar's Zar Village

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction is set to begin on a new water supply and wastewater system in the village of Zar in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

The project will be implemented by the Directorate for Construction Projects under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), which has launched preparatory work and is currently selecting a contractor.

The agency estimates the total cost of the project at 7.2 million manat ($4.23 million).

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.