Finland Weighs Ban on Social Media for Under-15s
(MENAFN) Finland's leader is pushing for a sweeping social media prohibition targeting children younger than 15, warning that excessive digital consumption is fueling a health emergency among the nation's youth.
Prime Minister Petteri Orpo issued the call during a Finnish Olympic Committee gathering on Wednesday, drawing direct connections between screen addiction and the collapse of physical fitness and extracurricular involvement among minors, according to media, the country's public broadcaster.
"Screen time is directly linked to how much our children and young people move and engage in hobbies," Orpo stated, sounding the alarm that inadequate exercise among youngsters has escalated into a crisis of mounting severity.
The prime minister characterized the pattern as "deeply concerning," contending that digital platforms have become a primary obstacle blocking youth from embracing more vigorous and healthful daily routines.
Orpo's intervention arrives as multiple nations weigh tougher controls over minors' digital platform access. Australia recently pioneered a countrywide prohibition barring social media for anyone under 16, while Norway and Denmark are advancing comparable measures aimed at children below 15 years old.
