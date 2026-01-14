Palestinian Factions Meet In Cairo To Advance Next Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Several Palestinian factions have met in Cairo at the invitation of Egypt and under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, as part of ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar and Turkey to advance the next stages of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to a statement issued Wednesday following the talks.

In the statement, the factions affirmed their commitment to fully implementing the ceasefire agreement in all its phases, while commending the intensive efforts of the mediators, as well as the United States, to support the Palestinian people and alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza.

The meeting comes as part of broader efforts to implement subsequent phases of the Gaza ceasefire under a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and to address the humanitarian and political consequences of the war in the enclave.

The factions expressed support for mediation initiatives aimed at forming a transitional Palestinian national committee to administer Gaza, stressing the importance of creating suitable conditions to enable the committee to immediately assume responsibility for managing daily life and providing essential services.

They also underscored cooperation with the“Peace Board” and its international executive committee to oversee the acceptance and implementation of early recovery and reconstruction programmes.

The statement called on the Peace Board, in coordination with the mediators, to exert pressure on Israel to halt military operations, open border crossings to allow humanitarian aid into all parts of Gaza, and withdraw its forces. The factions said these steps are necessary to restore sustained calm and pave the way for recovery and reconstruction.

The meeting further stressed the importance of unifying Palestinian positions during what was described as a critical phase, moving towards greater political unity and an independent national decision-making process. The factions reiterated their rejection of plans to annex the West Bank, expand settlements and violate religious holy sites in Jerusalem, while reaffirming the need to establish an independent Palestinian state.

The factions concluded by expressing their appreciation to Egypt and the mediators for their efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause, stabilising the ceasefire and improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza.