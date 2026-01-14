Dubai: Meet Emirati Whose Home Farm Became Park For Entire Neighbourhood

An Emirati man has turned his home farm into a community pantry, providing fresh vegetables, leafy greens, and other necessities to his neighbours and anyone in need. Mohammed Al-Hashemi's generosity has seen people, including domestic helpers of neighbours, visiting his garden to pick fresh produce. He says his goal is to have a garden for the whole neighbourhood.

Mohammed Al-Hashemi's journey into farming began over two decades ago, rooted deeply in family heritage and a personal passion for greenery.

Since moving into his current home in 2000, Al-Hashemi has cultivated a thriving garden that has evolved into a vital community resource, offering fresh produce to his house, neighbours and passersby alike.

Legacy of farming

Al-Hashemi's love for farming traces back to his father, who was fond of farming and passed away when Mohammed was just eight years old.

Although he initially did not understand his affinity for vegetables and greenery, his own experiences helped him realise a profound connection not just with the plants but with the soil and water that nurture them.

“When I moved to the house in 2000, I had an empty space inside the house,” he recounted.“I planted grass, then arugula, watercress, turnip, beetroot, and lettuce. Seeing them grow was strange and wonderful...I enjoyed it immensely.”

Seeking to enhance his harvest, Al-Hashemi took a pivotal step in the summer of 2000 by constructing a plastic greenhouse himself, with guidance from a local farmer. The structure was built using iron frames, plastics and a fan.

“This plastic house created a protected environment where we could control temperature and humidity,” he explained.“We maintained the temperature between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, which helped the vegetables grow better and faster.”

He also imported red soil and featured an underground water tank to cool the irrigation water, and a fan system to regulate airflow, ensuring optimal growing conditions year-round.

Over the years, Al-Hashemi expanded his crop variety, experimenting with multiple vegetables. He emphasised the importance of starting plants from seeds rather than seedlings bought from markets, noting that many commercially sold seedlings weaken quickly after transplanting.

“Most seedlings in the market don't grow well because they are nurtured in a different way in the market,” he said.“I advise people to plant seeds themselves, so they can nurture the plants from the beginning of their life cycle.”

On preparing the soil for planting, Al-Hashemo said that he mixes red soil with natural clay to enhance water retention and fertility.

He uses only cow and chicken manure treated by heat as fertiliser, avoiding chemical compounds. Occasionally, he supplements with organic fish-based fertilisers.

Al-Hashemi's farm today is all planted with his own seedlings cultivated on-site. His garden has become a communal pantry of sorts, where neighbours, including domestic helpers, freely pick fresh herbs and vegetables such as parsley, coriander, basil, and peppers.

“Neighbours come to cut what they need for cooking,” he said.

He also conducts workshops and shares his knowledge through social media, posting instructional videos on seed selection, planting, soil preparation, and maintenance.

These efforts have attracted volunteers eager to learn and assist in the garden, including students from local schools and kindergartens.

“I hold workshops teaching people how to aerate soil, transplant seedlings, and prune plants,” he said.

Al-Hashemi highlighted challenges faced by home gardeners, such as pests, extreme weather, and poor-quality seeds. He also warned that many seeds sold in the market are expired or of low germination quality, causing frustration among beginners.

“Most seeds sold were old or expired, but now better brands are available from Europe and other countries,” he noted.“Planting the right seeds correctly is key to success.”

Looking ahead, Al-Hashemi hopes to expand his farm's reach, cultivating a garden that serves the entire neighbourhood. His vision is one of community empowerment through sustainable farming, education, and shared resources.

“My goal is to have a garden for the whole neighbourhood,” he said.“If we all learn to grow and share, we can create a greener, healthier environment for everyone.”