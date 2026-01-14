Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Leading Trends In Sustainable Investing

2026-01-14 02:02:06
(MENAFN- 3BL) Leading Trends in Sustainable Investing

Welcome to GreenMoney's January 2026 issue. We continue our 33rd year of award-winning publishing with this digital issue based on the US SIF 2025 Trends Report, which is the leading resource on sustainable investing, offering detailed data on assets under management, key ESG themes, and emerging investor priorities.

Widely cited by investors, companies, policymakers, and the media, as it shapes decision-making across the capital markets. The new Report totals over $6.6 Trillion in sustainable investments, equaling 11% of total money invested in US.

Find out about the wide variety of market changing Trends here-

3BL

