Maha Local Polls: Ayaz Khan Says He Votes With Hope For A Better Quality Of Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Known for his work in the TV show“Dill Mill Gaye” and the film“Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na”, actor Ayaz Khan on Thursday said that he continues to vote out of habit and hope, expressing his desire for an improved quality of life for Mumbai's residents.

The actor was speaking to IANS after casting his vote for the Maharashtra local polls, and he pointed to the burden of income tax on citizens. He emphasized the importance of improved roads, cleaner air, and accessible education and healthcare, particularly for those who cannot afford private facilities.

“We are all direct income tax payers... So you just hope that things get better as regards the quality of life. You know, the rest is okay. They're doing a good job. I'm not saying they don't do a good job, but we want more, we deserve more. And that's why every time we come with the hope that things will get better.”

“That's why we wake up and come to vote, because we hope things will change, things will improve. Better roads, clean air, and obviously better education and healthcare for the general public who can't afford insurance and private facilities. I think these are the main things. Let's start with this, and then the rest can be done,” Ayaz said.

The actor, who was recently seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jewel Thief, also urged people to exercise their right to vote, saying that change is possible and hope is what brings citizens back to the polling booth every time.

“I think everybody should vote. I know it's frustrating. Everyone thinks, what's the point? Nothing changes... I mean, that may be the case a lot of times. But you still have to vote and assert your right, because you never know - the next politician or leader who comes in for the municipality might actually make a difference.”

He added:“It's about hope - the way you pray to God and hope, 'Please let me pass the exam' or 'Increase my salary'. I think it's something like that. You just hope.”