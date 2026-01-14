Arbeloa Debuts With Loss As Albacete Knock Real Madrid Out Of Copa Del Rey

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Jan 15 (IANS) Alvaro Arbeloa's debut as Real Madrid coach ended in a shock exit from the Copa del Rey after a 3-2 defeat away to second-tier Albacete.

Arbeloa showed faith in the Castilla B-team from which he has just been promoted, with youngsters Jorge Cestero and David Jimenez in his starting 11.

The game was played in a foggy Carlos Belmonte Stadium in Albacete and the hosts, who also rested plenty of regular starters, took the lead in the 42nd minute when Javi Villar opened the scoring following a corner, reports Xinhua.

Franco Mastantuono equalized for Real Madrid deep into first-half injury time after Dean Huijsen had flicked on a corner.

An upset looked to be on the cards when Jefte Betancor put Albacete back in front in the 82nd minute with a volley after Gonzalo Garcia failed to clear.

The Madrid striker looked to have taken the game into extra time when he headed in from a corner to make it 2-2, but Jefte won the game in the 94th minute after finishing off a quick counterattack.

Although the striker's initial shot was blocked, he clipped the rebound calmly over goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and into the net to produce the season's biggest upset so far.

In another match, Real Betis reached the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey after beating Elche 2-1 in the tie played at La Cartuja.

Elche took the lead through Petrot, but in just thirteen minutes, a brace from Chimy in the 68th and 81st minutes completed the comeback and secured their place in the next round.

Defender Leo Petrot put Elche ahead in the 58th minute, but Chimy Avila leveled after good work from Pablo Fornals.

Avila scored the winner with 10 minutes left after Aitor Ruibal worked his way into the penalty area and pulled the ball back for him to score.

Elsewhere, Deportivo Alaves qualified for the quarterfinal for the first time since 2018 with a 2-0 win at home to Rayo Vallecano with goals from Toni Martinez and Carlos Vicente, who scored into an empty net from around 40 yards in the closing minutes.

It was a bad night for Rayo, who lost Sergio Camello to injury in the first half and had Isi Palazon sent off for a high boot just minutes after coming on in the 61st minute.