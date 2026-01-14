Egypt, Kazakhstan Discuss Pharmaceutical Technology Transfer, Health Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met Askar Zhenis, Kazakhstan's ambassador to Egypt, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing technology, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the statement, Abdel Ghaffar stressed Egypt's interest in expanding cooperation through the transfer of pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, harmonising Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, and opening new avenues for trade and investment between the two countries.

The talks focused on collaboration in pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, research and development, capacity building, vaccination programmes and broader public health initiatives. The discussions also highlighted opportunities to boost Egyptian pharmaceutical exports, including hepatitis C treatments and products manufactured by the Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO).

The meeting reviewed the status of joint cooperation files, including co-production arrangements, technology transfer, and research into vaccines and biological products, drawing on Egypt's experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and public health, the ministry said.

Abdel Ghaffar also extended a formal invitation to Kazakhstan's minister of health to visit Egypt and tour hospitals and pharmaceutical production facilities to gain insight into the Egyptian healthcare system and explore potential investment opportunities, with the aim of enhancing the health sectors in both countries, the statement added.