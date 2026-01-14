VLCC International Unveils An Enhanced Integrated Health & Aesthetics Destination With The Grand Re-Launch Of VLCC Al Ain Clinic

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ain, UAE,January 2026 – VLCC International marked a significant milestone in its regional journey with the grand re-launch of the VLCC Al Ain Clinic, reinforcing the brand's long-standing presence in the UAE and its continued evolution as a global leader in integrative, science-led clinical care and aesthetics..

Hosted as an exclusive, invitation-only event, the unveiling celebrated the transformation of the Al Ain clinic into a state-of-the-art center. The renewed facility introduces specialist dermatology and laser departments alongside advanced weight management and non-surgical slimming technologies, reflecting VLCC's shift from single-need solutions to holistic, personalised transformation journeys delivered under one roof.

The landmark occasion was attended by senior VLCC leadership, including Mrs. Vandana Luthra, Founder of VLCC, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, and Mr. Roshan Sharma, Chief Business Officer, alongside distinguished dignitaries and invited guests from the Al Ain community.

Speaking on the brand's broader vision, Mrs. Vandana Luthra said,“For over three decades, VLCC has evolved alongside its consumers across India and the MEA region. What began as a focused approach to weight loss has grown into an integrated ecosystem addressing preventive, personalised, and science-backed care. Today's consumer is seeking long-term wellbeing rather than quick fixes, and VLCC continues to pioneer this shift by combining expertise, innovation, and trust at scale. The Al Ain Clinic reflects this evolution, but more importantly, it represents where VLCC is headed as a global brand.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of the market, Vikas Gupta noted,“Al Ain has always been a community that places deep trust in VLCC, this relaunch is about strengthening that relationship rather than simply reopening a clinic. Guided by our philosophy of 'Beautiful You, Delivered by Science,' we are ensuring that every upgrade-from technology to treatments-is rooted in clinical expertise and measurable outcomes. We have upgraded the experience, expanded capabilities, and invested in advanced medical and aesthetic services to meet the evolving expectations of our clients, while staying true to the values and expertise they have trusted for years. This clinic now represents the full breadth of VLCC's integrated health and aesthetics expertise in the region.”

The Middle East and GCC region play a critical role in VLCC's growth strategy, supported by a strong medical backbone of more than 20 senior doctors across markets. This expert-led approach has driven significant momentum, with VLCC recording over 40 per cent year-on-year growth in its dermatology business, underlining rising demand for specialised, results-driven care.

Looking ahead, Roshan Sharma added,“The Al Ain facility is part of a much larger growth story for VLCC in the UAE and MEA. At the heart of this is VLCC Subscribe, our most comprehensive solution for customers-designed to support real transformation through unlimited access to weight management, beauty, laser, and dermatology services, along with a wide spectrum of advanced treatments and technologies, without the limitation of session counts. Our expansion roadmap also includes advanced hair treatments, surgical solutions, and the introduction of a dedicated men's category within our integrative model. Initiatives such as the VLCC Orange Day Sale, featuring one-day exclusive offers across select services, further enhance access and value for customers-while ensuring the same high standards of care, expertise, and experience, without any compromise.”

The evening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided clinic walkthroughs for media, leadership interactions, and curated visual moments showcasing the clinic's transformation. With the renewed VLCC Al Ain Clinic now officially open, clients can experience a new benchmark in expert-driven, holistic health and aesthetics solutions in the heart of Al Ain.