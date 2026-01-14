Greenland Appeals To The UK Parliament For Help

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Politico stated this in an article.

The U.K. government must "dare to have principles" and help Greenland repel threats from Donald Trump, she said.

Speaking after a briefing with members of the UK Parliament on Tuesday, Greenland's Minister for Business and Energy Naaja Nathanielsen stated: "Dialogue is really, really what is needed at this point. And... even though problems in this world [are] complex, this should not be a reason not to go into these complex dialogues. They can be solved through dialogue instead of violence and force."

Nathanielsen held the meetings amid growing pressure from the White House, as President Trump has stepped up threats to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory within Denmark, including through the use of military force.

According to her, the people of Greenland feel betrayed.

"We feel that the rhetoric is offensive, as we have stated many times before, but also bewildering, because we have done nothing but support the notion that Greenland is a part of the American national self-interest," Nathanielsen added.

She appealed to British politicians after Denmark warned that U.S. aggression would paralyze the NATO military alliance.

In addition, the leaders of Denmark and Greenland stated that Greenland is "not for sale".

As reported by Ukrinform, Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives titled "Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act."

