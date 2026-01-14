Actionable Security Lowers The Barrier For Wordpress Security With Wordpress Risk Spotlight

MENAFN - GetNews) Actionable Security, a Sparta, New Jersey–based cybersecurity firm dedicated to protecting small businesses, today announced the launch of WordPress Risk Spotlight ( ), a new service designed to help any company secure its WordPress environment.

Priced at $499, WordPress Risk Spotlight lowers the barrier for WordPress security by offering a quick, authoritative health check that shines a light on hidden vulnerabilities, scans external footprints, and ensures businesses are following WordPress best practices to keep attackers at bay.

“I got tired of seeing small businesses hurt by WordPress vulnerabilities, and I decided to do something about it,” said Frank Marano, Founder of Actionable Security.“WordPress Risk Spotlight shines a light on hidden vulnerabilities and helps businesses stay out of the spotlight.”

Small businesses are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. According to industry studies, nearly half of all cyberattacks are aimed at small organizations, yet many lack the resources to hire dedicated security staff or invest in enterprise-grade solutions. WordPress Risk Spotlight is designed to bridge that gap - it's simple, affordable, approachable, and tailored for everyday business owners.

“WordPress Risk Spotlight is our way to help protect small businesses and make cybersecurity approachable, affordable, and effective,” added Marano.“We believe security should empower business owners, not overwhelm them.”

With this launch, Actionable Security reinforces its commitment to making enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible, practical, and effective for even the smallest organizations.

About Actionable Security

Founded by cybersecurity expert Frank Marano, Actionable Security is a Sparta, New Jersey-based firm dedicated to helping small businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture. With decades of experience advising organizations on risk mitigation and cyber defense, the company offers expert-driven solutions that prioritize affordability, practicality, and effectiveness.