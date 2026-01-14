Coe Secretary General Warns Of Worsening Humanitarian Situation, Risks To Peace In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset stated this at the first meeting of 2026 of the Committee of Ministers, Ukrinform reports, citing the CoE website.

The military escalation "weighs heavily on the prospects for peace, even as efforts are underway in Europe and with our U.S. partners to identify a credible route towards ending the war," Berset said.

He described the appalling situation of Ukraine's civilian population, battered by bombardments and deprived of heating, light and power.

The eventual settlement needs to be a "fair and lasting peace." Berset reiterated to the assembled Council of Europe member states that the organization was prepared to bring its expertise to the post-conflict situation, to help Ukraine build a "democratic society capable of resisting aggression, disinformation and foreign interference and to support Ukraine on its European path."

Berset also addressed the announced intention of the United States to withdraw from the Venice Commission – the Council of Europe's advisory body on constitutional matters.

Its decision "could only be a matter of regret," he said. "We hope to continue cooperating with the U.S. authorities on constitutional and justice matters."

He added that U.S. statements regarding Greenland create "profound uncertainty" for international stability and security and reflect significant shifts in the current global environment.

"For the Council of Europe, however, the legal framework is clear. Any use of force on the territory of a member state would constitute a direct violation of international law," Berset added.

