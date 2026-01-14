China's Huge Trade Surplus Brings Limited Boost To Forex Reserves

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's trade surplus surged to a record in 2025, even as United States President Donald Trump launched a new round of tariff wars against the country last April.

China's total exports rose 5.5% year-on-year to US$3.77 trillion in 2025, while imports were flat at US$2.58 trillion, according to the General Administration of Customs. The trade surplus surged to US$1.19 trillion in 2025, up from US$992 billion in 2024.

However, data released by the People's Bank of China on January 7 showed that the country's forex reserves increased by only US$160 billion to US$3.36 trillion at the end of December 2025 from a year earlier. It means only 13% of the reported huge trade surplus flowed into China in 2025.

The forex reserves figure has largely stayed between US$3.01 trillion and US$3.33 trillion over the past decade.

“There are several reasons why only a small portion of China's trade surplus translated into higher foreign exchange reserves,” says a Beijing-based financial columnist writing under the pen name Dao Ge.“For example, the US$992 billion trade surplus in 2024 was not earned entirely in US dollars. A majority of it was settled in yuan and other currencies, meaning the actual increase in dollar holdings may have been about US$200 billion.”

Dao adds that outbound spending by Chinese tourists and students, profit remittances by foreign companies in China, and overseas investment by Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have all put pressure on the reserve balance.

It is no secret that Chinese SOEs have, for years, used renminbi to purchase crude oil from heavily sanctioned countries such as Venezuela, Iran and Russia, as well as minerals from some African nations. Those countries can use the currency to buy Chinese goods or get global currencies in Hong Kong.