Poll: 56% Call Minneapolis ICE Shooting Of Renee Good Inappropriate Use Of Force

A new poll reveals that most Americans believe the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis was an inappropriate use of force, raising questions about the agency's operations nationwide.

Poll details

According to a CNN poll released on Wednesday (January 14), roughly 56% of Americans said the ICE agent's actions were inappropriate, while just 26% viewed the shooting as appropriate.

The survey included 1,209 adults and carries a margin of error of ±1.3 percentage points.

Concerns over ICE operations

The poll also indicates broader skepticism about US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Around 51% of respondents said ICE enforcement actions are making cities less safe, compared to 31% who felt they improved safety. Only 18% said the impact had been minimal.

More than half of Americans - 51% - see the shooting as a reflection of larger systemic problems with ICE, rather than an isolated incident.

Partisan divide

Responses varied sharply along party lines:

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly condemned the shooting and questioned ICE's role in city safety. More than 8 in 10 in this group called the shooting inappropriate and said it reflected larger problems.

Among Republican-aligned adults, 56% viewed the shooting as appropriate, and 67% said ICE operations generally make cities safer.

Independent voters who do not lean toward either party mostly sided with Democrats, expressing concerns about both the shooting and ICE enforcement practices.

