Erhan Kilincarslan

Reader in Accounting and Finance, University of Huddersfield

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Erhan is a Reader in Accounting and Finance at Huddersfield Business School. Erhan joined the University of Huddersfield in January 2018. Prior to joining Huddersfield Business School, he worked as an Assistant Professor at Istanbul Gelisim University. Erhan gained his PhD in Finance at Birkbeck College, University of London, where he had the opportunity to work as an Assistant Lecturer after the completion of his doctoral degree. Erhan obtained an MA in International Business Management (with Distinction) from Kingston University and a BSc in Business Administration from Istanbul University. Erhan's primary research interest centres on the fields of corporate finance – especially, dividend policy, corporate governance, ownership structure and corporate social responsibility. He has a growing interest in the other fundamental properties and applications of accounting, finance, and management in various areas such as, but not limited to, tourism, banking, REITs, energy, and green stocks.

2018–present Reader, University of Huddersfield

2015 Birkbeck College University of London, PhD in Finance

ExperienceEducation